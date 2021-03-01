Social Scene: Golden Globe Awards

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Award season is officially underway after Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards kicked off in Hollywood.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler were cracking jokes as they hosted the big show split-screen.

The late Chadwick Boseman was named best actor in a drama for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” which was accepted by his wife. She gave an emotional acceptance speech that brought tears to many.

“Borat the Subsequent Movie Film” won best picture for comedy or musical. Sacha Baron Cohen also won best actor win for the film.

“Schitt’s Creek” won best comedy series in their final season.