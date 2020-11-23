Social Scene: ‘Go for broke’ forever stamps

HONOLU (KHON2) — A new stamp that’s coming out next year is receiving a lot of praise.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The Japanese-American soldiers who fought in World War II are being honored with their own stamp from the U.S. Postal Service.

It features Big Island-born, Shiroku “Whitey” Yamamoto, who was part of the famed 100th Infantry Battalion, 442nd Regimental Combat Team.

Their motto “go for broke” is also printed on the forever stamp, which will be released sometime next year.