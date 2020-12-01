Social Scene: Giving Tuesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tuesday, is all about giving back, because it is “Giving Tuesday”, which happens on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

Many people spend the weekend after the holiday shopping and looking for good deals. So, this day reminds all of us to give to those who are less fortunate.

People around the world will show kindness and generosity.

So, what can you do? You can donate toys or clothes to children in the hospital or to a charity. Set up a collection for food at work or at your school. Or even help a family member or maybe a stranger at the grocery store.