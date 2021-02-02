Social Scene: Getting ready for the Big Game

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s all about the Big Game on Sunday as Tom Brady and Bucs get ready to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55 in Tampa.

Brady is loving life because he gets to practice at home and sleeps in his own bed.

The stadium capacity will be limited to 25,000 fans, so tickets are hard to come by.

But, Tampa Bay tight end, Rob Gronkowski, had a big surprise for four health care workers – by inviting them to the Big Game!

They’ll now be part of the 7,500 health care workers in attendance on Sunday.