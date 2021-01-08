Social Scene: Getting fit in the new year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s some good news for those who are making fitness a top priority for the new year.

11 minutes is all you need to make a difference!

According to a new study at the Norwegian School of Sports Medicine, 35 minutes of exercise a day saw the biggest difference on increasing your life span.

But, just 11 minutes of moderate exercise – equivalent to a light jog, hike or a brisk walk – still had a noticeable positive impact.

Experts say find something that you enjoy doing because doing what truly makes you happy is the key to crafting a workout routine that seems less like work, and more like fun.

Other tips include getting a workout buddy, use an app, keeping your goals realistic and telling others about your goals to hold yourself accountable.