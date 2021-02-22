Social Scene: Get paid to sleep

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Are you tired this morning because you didn’t get a good night’s sleep?

Well, one company wants to figure out why you were tossing and turning all night.

In fact, they will pay one person $2,000 to participate in a sleep study.

Sleepstandards.com wants to learn more about the influence of environmental factors on the quality of sleep.

They are choosing one person to sleep in a new environment every night – including one night in a luxury five-star resort.

Sleepstards.com says the settings will not harm your physical and mental health.

