Social Scene: Fun facts about the election

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In honor of the General Election, we’ve compiled some fun facts about this big day!

Why is the General Election always in November? Elections began hundreds of years ago and the weather and farming dictated the best date for this event. November was chosen, because it was after harvest season, and before winter.

Another fun fact? Up until 1804, the person who received the second most votes in a presidential election became the vice president.

And all those selfies people take after they vote? It’s rumored that Justin Timberlake inspired the legalization of selfies when he voted in Tennessee – although it’s illegal to use a phone while in the voting booth in many states.

