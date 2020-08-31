Social Scene: Free snacks for teachers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Calling all teachers!

The next time you pick up supplies – you could get some snacks for free.

“Enjoy Snacks” is handing out some goodie bags and showing their love and appreciation to our teachers.

All you have to do is show your ID the next time you shop at an Office Depot or Office Max – that’s for educators on Oahu, Maui and the Big island.

On Kauai, they’ll be passing out these treats at Hopaco Express. The goodie bag includes red iso peanuts, animal crackers, candy and a pencil.

