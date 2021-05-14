Social Scene: Free beer to work out

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Are you finding it difficult to find the motivation to work out? Well, one company is offering an incentive to hit the gym. Michelob Ultra will give you free beer to work on your summer body.

It’s part of the company’s new Ultra Beer Run promotion.

After a workout of your choice, whether it’s a hike up Kokohead, hitting the waves on the north shore, or a bike ride, send in proof, such as a selfie, or a screenshot of your “My cooler” app and Michelob Ultra will then send you a five dollar digital card for a Michelob brew.

The campaign is only for those 21 years old and older only and is expected to continue through the summer.