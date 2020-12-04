Social Scene: Former presidents to take COVID-19 vaccine

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The vaccine for COVID-19 is what the world is waiting for, and approval in the U.S. could come in less than two weeks.

But, not everyone is on board.

So, to encourage the public to trust the vaccine, three former presidents are teaming up.

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton say they would be willing to get the coronavirus vaccine on camera to promote confidence in the vaccine’s safety after it is approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Former President Obama said,” If Anthony Fauci tells me this vaccine is safe, absolutely, I’m going to take it.”

The presidents are hoping to set an example to the American people.