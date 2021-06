HONOLULU (KHON2) — First impression can be hard, especially when going out to dinner, so one company is trying to help.

A new survey found that its best to avoid “slurpy” or fishy foods like oysters and sushi.

On the go? Listen to the team that’s Working for Hawaii on the KHON 2Go podcast. Every morning at 8 a.m.

Safer foods include pizza, burgers and salads. As for dessert, chocolate brownies and apple pie are both considered to be safe bets.