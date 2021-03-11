Social Scene: First responders create light parade for a brave little boy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was a sea of lights for one little boy in Rhode Island.

First responders gathered to put on a light show for a two year old who is battling cancer.

The Warwick Police Department decided a week ago they would help put on a light parade for Rowan Shaw.

First responders from 40 police departments, as well as local fire fighters showing support for the little boy.

A recent round of radiation kept rowan inside and away from deadly germs. His treatment will last a year in a half because of his aggressive form of cancer.