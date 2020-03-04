Social Scene: First Mickey Mouse Ride Ever!

HONOLULU (KHON2) — He’s been the face of Disney for decades but believe it or not, Mickey Mouse never had his own ride at a Disney Theme Park – until now.

Starting Wednesday, Mickey and Minnie’s Run Away Railway will open inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando.

The ride is housed inside a re-creation of the famous Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard at the Walt Disney Resort.

The actual ride vehicle is trackless which allows it to move unexpectedly, but it’s never scary and fine for even young mickey fans.

There is also no height requirement, and anyone of any age can ride.

