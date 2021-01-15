Social Scene: Fire dog’s life

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Being a firefighter can take a lot of hard work. The Rapid City Fire Department in South Dakota recently unveiled what a typical day is like for one of their own.

We’re talking about Dexter the station’s fire dog.

The fire chief brings Dexter to work every day. So the crew strapped a camera to Dexter’s back to give folks a look at a day in the life of a fire dog.

You can see how busy he is, going around the station to get pats on the head and a lot of love and attention.

Plus, he enjoys the occasional treat.

After all that hard work, Dexter lays down for a quick nap before heading out for more TLC.

