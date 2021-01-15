HONOLULU (KHON2) — Being a firefighter can take a lot of hard work. The Rapid City Fire Department in South Dakota recently unveiled what a typical day is like for one of their own.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
We’re talking about Dexter the station’s fire dog.
The fire chief brings Dexter to work every day. So the crew strapped a camera to Dexter’s back to give folks a look at a day in the life of a fire dog.
You can see how busy he is, going around the station to get pats on the head and a lot of love and attention.
Plus, he enjoys the occasional treat.
After all that hard work, Dexter lays down for a quick nap before heading out for more TLC.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Social Scene: Fire dog’s life
- ‘Strong evidence’ suggests Capitol rioters intended to ‘capture and assassinate’ officials, US prosecutors say
- What else is in Biden’s $1.9T coronavirus plan?
- Ball security at the top of the list for Bills offense vs. Ravens
- Tampa mayor wants to fill Super Bowl seats with vaccinated health care workers