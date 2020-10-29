Social Scene: Fighting over dinner

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This morning, we’re talking about food because apparently it’s causing a lot of couples stress during the pandemic.

It’s a simple question, “what do you want to eat for dinner?”

A new survey by Panera Bread reveals that the average couple will get into a fight 156 times a year over where to order dinner from – that’s three times a week!

It takes the average couple 17 minutes to finally make a decision.

But, the arguing doesn’t stop there because even after a decision is made, 32 percent end up fighting about who’s going to be the one to pick up the food.

Many couples will try to keep the peace, as 56 percent said they have a standard spot that serves as a compromise if they can’t agree.

