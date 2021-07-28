Social Scene: Feline Grimace Scale

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This one is for cat owners. Does your feline ever give you a look and you wonder what it’s thinking? Well wonder no more! There’s a new app that claims it can tell you how your cat is feeling based on a scale that assesses facial expressions.

The app is called “Tably” and uses the feline grimace scale, a tool that uses changes in facial expressions to assess pain. All the owner needs to do is take a picture with their camera and then it gives you a result. A study published in 2019 found using the feline grimace scale was a reliable tool to judge pain assessment in cats.