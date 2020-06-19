Social Scene: Father’s Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s all about dad because this Sunday is Father’s Day!

This morning, we’re sharing pictures of loved ones who we’d like to honor.

Here are some photos of our Wake Up 2day crew and our loved ones as we pay tribute to dads for Father’s Day.

Here in the U.S. it’s celebrated on the third Sunday of June and it’s been that way since 1910!

Some popular ways to celebrate? Taking dad out to eat, having a barbecue, giving him a new shirt or tie, giving him a tool, or simply giving him some peace and quiet, and time to himself.