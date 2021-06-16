Social Scene: Father’s Day giving

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This weekend, it’s all about dad. Father’s day is coming up on Sunday, June 20 and Wake Up 2day is taking a look at Father’s Day plans and gift ideas. Americans are expected to spend about $20 billion, with the average person spending about $174 on a gift and $250 overall.

Clothing, restaurant meals, gift cards and personal care products are just a few of the purchases many will make this week.

This year’s celebration falls is the same day as the summer solstice, making it the perfect time to celebrate with a barbecue or a day at the beach.