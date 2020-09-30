Social Scene: Fasting diets

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a popular diet trend, but a new clinical study reveals that intermittent fasting might not be as healthy as first thought.

The study found that people lost little weight – and much of that came from muscle mass.

Now, the study was conducted over three months at the University of California, San Francisco and the University of Hawaii Cancer Center.

After observing weight loss results from a 116 adults who were considered overweight or obese, it was determined that intermittent fasting – where you only eat during an 8-hour window – did not yield significant outcomes.

Only losing a half pound more compared to the people who ate their meals at typical intervals.

It also had little effect on blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

