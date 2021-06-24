Social Scene: Fast and Furious on the water

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Get ready for “Fast and furious” on the water and we’re not talking about the movie. We’re talking about three friends and their new invention.

Beachgoers in Egypt looked in awe as Karim Amin and his two friends zoomed around the water in what looked like “drifting” cars. The high tech aquatic vehicle can hit speeds up to 40 miles per hour, has Bluetooth and a GPS tracking system and operates like a jet ski. The splashy sports cars are made with Japanese engines. For now, Amin says that they have 12 water-only cars.

The price starts at $19,000 and goes up to $44,000. The friends are working on a new version that will be functional on land and water.

