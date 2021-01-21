Social Scene: Expensive $20 bill

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Here’s a question – how much would you pay for a $20 bill?

One unusual bill is expected to sell at auction for at least $70,000! And it’s all because of a sticker.

In 2004, an Ohio college student took out some money from an ATM and noticed one of the bills had a “Del Monte” banana sticker on the front of it and it was overprinted with the serial number of the official U.S. Treasury Seal.

He put the “Del Monte” note on E-Bay, where it sold for roughly $10,000.

It was then sold to a collector for around $25,000.

The bill eventually made its way to heritage auction, which is expected to sell the note on Friday for at least $70,000.