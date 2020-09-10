Social Scene: Effect on children

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the stay-at-home order on Oahu extended and restrictions across Hawaii, some parents and doctors are talking about how it’s affecting our youngest residents.

KHON2 talked to a local pediatrician, who said our keiki should get at least an hour of exercise a day.

But, some parents have told us, it’s difficult to do that right now since some parks and trails have restrictions.

Other parents worry that their children are getting too much screen time, because there’s not a lot to do.

While parents are concerned about the social, emotional and mental effects of this pandemic and stay at home orders, some say their child or teen has flourished and come out of their shell.

