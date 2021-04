HONOLULU (KHON2) — Conservation efforts are trending. In Hawaii, one environmental group was honored with a special grant from the World Surf League.

The group, Malama Pupukea Waimea, recipient of WSL’s inaugural P.U.R.E, which stands for protecting, understanding and respecting the environment.

The grant will be used to address key threats to the Pupukea Marine Life Conservation District through outreach, education and the creation of a community-engaged management plan.