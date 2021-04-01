Social Scene: Early Easter at the London Zoo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The London Zoo has been on lockdown because of the pandemic, but that didn’t stop the workers there from celebrating Easter a little early this year.

The squirrel monkeys and their peeps were treated to an early Easter egg hunt.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

That included some very colorful paper mache Easter baskets hanging from the branches.

While UK Zoo’s have been closed to visitors due to the coronavirus, many including the London Zoo are scheduled to reopen on Apr. 12.