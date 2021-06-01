Social Scene: Drone footage of volcano in Iceland

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We’re getting an up close look at drone footage of a volcano in Iceland.

The drone starts out tracking the path of the lava, proceeding to its eruption point. Unfortunately for the operator, hot gases spewing from the volcano threw off the drone’s handling.

It dropped too low and was hit by a splash of lava causing the incredible footage to abruptly end.

The footage was taken by Drone Operator and Youtuber Joey Helms. He reportedly said being able to manually operate the first-person-view drone made it an immersive and unique experience.