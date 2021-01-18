Social Scene: Drew Brees and Tom Brady

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was a special moment caught on camera between two future hall of fame quarterbacks – Tom Brady and Drew Brees.

It was an emotional loss for Drew Brees on Sunday, in what could’ve been his final game of a brilliant 20 year career.

So after the game, Brees went back onto the field to play with his kids to soak it all in.

But before leaving, Brady threw another touchdown to Brees’ son telling him, “We could’ve used you tonight.”

Brady and the Bucs are moving on into the NFC Championship game to face the Packers. While the 42-year-old Brees will contemplate retirement – he already has a job lined up in the broadcast booth once his playing career is done.