Social Scene: Dream Wedding

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s about making that fairytale wedding come true, at least when it comes to the bride’s dress.

Many young girls dream of growing up and becoming a princess.

Now they can make that dream come true on their wedding day.

Disney is launching a new line of princess-inspired wedding gowns.

‘Allure Bridals’ is designing 16 dresses reflecting the personality and tastes of characters like, Tiana, Ariel, Jasmine, Pocahontas and Cinderella.

They’ll be unveiled this April during New York Bridal Fashion Week.

They go on sale at Kleinfeld Bridal Stores in New York.

No word on whether Disney will offer tuxedos for those real-world prince charmings.

