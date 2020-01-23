Social Scene: Dolly Parton Sparks Viral Challenge

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Dolly Parton is a trendsetter – not only in the music world but on social media.

The country icon has sparked one of 2020’s first viral challenges among the stars.

She shared an Instagram post this week of four contrasting pictures of herself – that would be appropriate profile pics for different social media platforms – Linkedin, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.

She captioned it with, “get a woman who can do it all.”

Celebrities started joining in on the fun!

Actor Jennifer Garner said, “Yes ma’am Dolly Parton…whatever you say… I’m digging her Instagram pic!”

It’s not just the stars that are having fun.

Even animals, like Doug the Pug – joined in.