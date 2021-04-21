Social Scene: Dog saves dog in pool

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 13-year-old Pomeranian named “Chucky” fell into a pool and fought to stay afloat.

Lucky for Chucky, a seven-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier named jessie rushed to help his smaller friend out.

After more than half an hour of trying, Chucky managed to get out of the pool safe and sound.

Their owners say the dogs know not to go in the pool if they’re not around.

They decided to check the security tapes and that’s when they discovered what happened. The dogs’ owners say, they now plan to install a pool cover.