Social scene: Dodger dog

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Eating a Dodger dog is part of a long standing tradition at Dodger Stadium. But that’s about to change.

Apparently they switched it up this season without telling anyone.

The Dodger dog has been an institution at Dodger stadium. Signs can be seen everywhere promoting the hot dog and its supplier Farmer John, but Farmer John told the L.A. times that they ended their partnership following the 2019 season.

So the new Dodger dog supplier has been a mystery. Team officials said they would unveil the new producer soon.

Farmer John has been producing the extra long Dodger dogs since 1972. The team sells about 25,000 dogs a game and 3 million per season.