Social Scene: Digital Fashion

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The future of fashion is digital and it could involve spending a lot of cash for clothes you can’t even wear.

More and more people are investing in digital clothing, shoes and accessories in video games. Why? When you purchase a piece of digital clothing for your online avatar, you’re using a non-fungible token or NFT. And for many designers NFT’s are the future of fashion.

Large fashion houses like Louis Vuitton and Burberry are hopping on the bandwagon for virtual games.

And some gamers are selling their digital clothing, earning tens of thousands of dollars along the way.