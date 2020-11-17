Social Scene: Dancing dad

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With so many restrictions, families across the world are finding new ways to remain connected during this time. That includes one ohana in Fort Worth, Texas.

Due to the pandemic, and hospital restrictions, Chuck Yielding cannot be inside the hospital, when his 14-year-old son, Aiden is receiving treatments for Leukemia.

So, he came up with a way to still be by his son’s side.

Every Tuesday, during breaks in between treatment, Chuck finds the nearest window to his son and dances for him from outside, and Aiden copies his dad’s moves.

It all started when Chuck wanted to cheer Aiden up on a bad day.