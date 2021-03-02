Social Scene: Dance battle

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Check this out! A Georgia police officer is caught on camera having a dance battle with a stranger.

Officer Robert Rodgriguez had just finished a training session, when he looked out the window and saw a man dancing on the sidewalk.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Then the battle was on!

Officer Rodriguez says it’s important that the community sees the person behind the badge, and if he made people smile – that’s all he cares about.

The officer said he grew up watching Michael Jackson and Usher and thought he would be an entertainer.

When the dancing stopped, they simply waved at each other and went their separate ways.