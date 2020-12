HONOLULU (KHON2) — Alaska Airlines wants to help you dance your virus worries away.

The western-based airline is reinforcing COVID-19 safety, with a music video starring its own employees.

Alaska Airlines proclaiming its virus safety in mask requirements, hand-washing recommendations, and even hepa air filtration systems.

The video was posted on the airline’s website and Youtube.