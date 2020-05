HONOLULU (KHON2) — We’re calling out the high school senior class of 2020 because we want you to join the “COVID Aware Challenge.”

Here’s the deal, we want you to create a 30 second video with your senior class and tell us how you’re staying safe during the pandemic.

The winning school will get $10,000 dollars for your senior class and your message will be aired on TV!

The video must be submitted to our webite at KHON2.com by this Thursday, May 14th.