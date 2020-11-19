HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many of us are spending more time indoors than ever before with lockdowns and restrictions. And it might be creating a lot of couch potatoes.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
According to a furniture company called Article, the average American is spending two more hours a day, sitting on their couch since March.
That doesn’t sound too bad, except when you tally up the numbers, that’s 448 hours in 32 weeks.
A lot of people are binge watching shows they never had time to before.
But being a couch potato isn’t always looked down upon.
In Germany, a government commercial praises couch potatoes for staying home and staying safe. Claiming the couch is the front line and people’s patience is their weapon.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Big Game Bound Week 11: Hall of Fame QB Warren Moon
- Social Scene: Couch potato
- Newsfeed Now: Lawmakers look at COVID-19 vaccine distribution, 62-year-old Illinois woman gets pregnant
- Barack Obama memoir off to record-setting start in sales
- Watch Live: Trump campaign lawyers give update on election lawsuits