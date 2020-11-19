Social Scene: Couch potato

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many of us are spending more time indoors than ever before with lockdowns and restrictions. And it might be creating a lot of couch potatoes.

According to a furniture company called Article, the average American is spending two more hours a day, sitting on their couch since March.

That doesn’t sound too bad, except when you tally up the numbers, that’s 448 hours in 32 weeks.

A lot of people are binge watching shows they never had time to before.

But being a couch potato isn’t always looked down upon.

In Germany, a government commercial praises couch potatoes for staying home and staying safe. Claiming the couch is the front line and people’s patience is their weapon.