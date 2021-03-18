Social Scene: Coors Light to offer free beer for cleaning out your clutter

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many people have turned to shopping to cope with quarantining during the pandemic.

But now one brewer is ofering folks an incentive to declutter. Coors Light is offering free beer in exchange for all the stuff that no longer “sparks joy” in your life.

Here’s how it works: On Saturday, Mar. 20, Coors Light will accept donations of unwanted stuff at The Battery in Atlanta and Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, from 1-5 p.m. local time.

Those who donate 1-10 lbs. will get a 12-pack of Coors Light bottles or cans; donations of 10.1-20 lbs. can be exchanged for a 30-pack; donations of 20.1 lbs. or more will be met with two 30-packs.

Coors Light will then give the goods to local charities.