Social Scene: Cooking on TikTok

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Looking for ideas on what to cook? These days social media platform, TikTok, is the place to go for a creative recipes.

While most people may dig up an old cookbook, watch a food video or google a recipe, TikTok has become the go-to place for home cooks.

Users have turned to the platform to watch the different ways people create meals and those who enjoy cooking but aren’t professional chefs have found a way to share their skills while connecting with followers.

You can find any type of delicious creation. From learning to perfect a hamburger or ferment kimchee.