Social Scene: Coming 2 America

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An 80’s comedy is coming back – bringing Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall back together again.

The duo sets off on another adventure to America, more specifically in Queens, New York.

King Akeem Joffer returns to The Big Apple in the new trailer for Coming 2 America.

The sequel to the 1988 classic comedy follows Eddie Murphy’s character traveling back to New York to find his long lost son.

The king must bring him back to Zamunda to prepare him to become the ruler of the fictional kingdom.

Some of the original cast members are back – including James Earl Jones, Vanessa Bell Calloway and John Amos.

It premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Mar. 5.