Social Scene: Christmas trees fed to goats

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The holiday season has come to an end and many people across the country are starting to throw out their Christmas trees.
Folks in Colorado are getting some help in recycling their trees – thanks to these goats!
The animals at Ginger Snap Ranch are getting a belated Christmas gift.
Staff members here are receiving donated Christmas trees and giving them to their goats as a healthy snack.
Animal experts say the crunch is just what these goats need in their diet because the pine needles are loaded with Vitamin C and the bark is a good source of fiber.
The ranch says as long as the Christmas trees don’t have any hooks, ornaments, tinsel or chemical sprays, they’ll take it to feed their animals.
