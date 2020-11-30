Social Scene: Christmas movie bracket

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Now, that Thanksgiving is over, it’s time to get ready for Christmas.

One way to do that, is to turn to the big screen.

This morning, we’re talking about the best Christmas movies of all time.

Some people will argue that the best Christmas movies are one of the classics like “It’s a Wonderful Life” or “Holiday Inn,” but newer generations will point to films like “A Christmas story” or “Elf.”

Well, now it’s time to settle the score.

We’ve taken the top 32 holiday movies and placed them in the ultimate Christmas movie bracket.

Over the next four weeks, you’ll be able to make your round-by-round picks until only one movie emerges as the “goat” of the Christmas move genre.

To select your picks, click here. Find out which ones advance to the next round every Monday.