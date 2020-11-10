Social Scene: Christmas decorations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — 2020 has been a challenging year, but the future looks bright for the holiday season.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

There’s a shinning light at the end of the quarantine tunnel. We’re talking about Christmas lights!

Apparently, they’re the hot selling item right now because they are flying off store shelves.

Families have already put up their festive decorations hoping to spread some holiday cheer.

With the increase in demand – you might want to grab your lights sooner rather than later.

Latest Stories on KHON2