Social Scene: Christmas at an Australian Zoo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Christmas came early this year at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo! The animals were going absolutely bananas with some tasty treats.

The giraffes got to eat apples from Christmas wreaths that were arranged to read ‘Ho Ho Ho’.

The lions chowed down on some pine Christmas trees.

The sea lions enjoyed eating fish placed on ice to read ‘Merry Christmas’.

The monkeys feasted on Christmas colored bell peppers.