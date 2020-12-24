Social Scene: Christmas activities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to spread some holiday cheer because there’s still time to get into the Christmas spirit!

You can head to Aloha Stadium an experience the amazing light show. It’s a safe, drive thru event. Tickets are still available online through Saturday, Jan. 9.

You and the family can also enjoy the Honolulu City Lights, with the massive 50 foot tree, along with Shaka Santa and Tutu Mele. Don’t forget to wear your mask and social distance. The displays will be up until Sunday, Dec. 27.

Or you can stay home and make gingerbread houses and watch your favorite Christmas movie.