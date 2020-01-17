Social Scene: Cheating Scandal Rocks MLB

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s the cheating scandal that has rocked Major League Baseball.

The league issued a report on Monday on an investigation saying that the Houston Astros used technology to cheat and steal signs during their 2017 world series winning season.

As a result, Houston manager, Aj Hinch and their general manger were both fired within hours after the report and suspended by the league for one year.

Boston Red Sox manager, Alex Cora – who was indicted in the report – was also fired the very next day.

Calros Beltran – who was just hired a few months ago to be the New York Mets manager and also indicted in the report – lost his job Thursday, January 16th.

Basically, The Astros used cameras in center-field and apple watches to steal signs from the catcher and that information was relayed to their players – to tip them off on what pitch was coming.

Cora and Beltran are still awaiting discipline from the league.

