Social Scene: Celebration mishap

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We’re ending the year with something that will hopefully make you laugh.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The Wisconsin Badgers beat Wake Forest Thursday to capture the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Their head coach got showered with a gatorade bath.

Then, in the locker room, star quarterback Graham Mertz started celebrating with the trophy and dropped it!

The crystal trophy shattered all over the locker room floor. Everyone was in shock!

His coach had a few laughs saying, he just wanted everyone to have a piece of that trophy.