Social Scene: Celebrating World Series

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Dodger fans in Los Angeles took to the streets to celebrate their first World Series Championship in 32 years.

But, that celebration got out of control after reports of vandalism and looting in the downtown area.

LAPD reported several arrests Wednesday morning.

The situation was reminiscent of the celebrations that followed the Lakers title win just over two weeks ago when more than 75 people were arrested amid looting and vandalism in Downtown LA.

