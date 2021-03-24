Social Scene: Celebrating vaccination

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A lot of people have been expressing their excitement and happiness after getting the COVID vaccine – that includes a kupuna in Peru.

Jose Luis Macedo, 85, was so happy to receive his first dose of the Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine – he celebrated by dancing, and was cheered on by other staff and patients at his local health center.

Macedo got the shot on Tuesday and told reporters that he was looking forward to getting back to the dance clubs.

He credits his dancing abilities to healthy eating habits, being a non-smoker and staying alcohol free.