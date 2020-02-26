Social Scene: Celebrating the Shamrock Shake

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Saint Patrick’s Day is a few weeks away, and at Mcdonald’s that means shamrock shakes are back!

Now, you can even get an 18-karat gold cup to go with it.

Video of it was posted on the fast food chain’s Instagram page.

Mcdonald’s is auctioning off this 18-karat gold cup that’s adorned with real diamonds and emeralds to honor the 50th anniversary of the drink.

The Ebay auction started Tuesday and will end on March 6th. Bids on the cup reached $25,000.

The company says it was appraised at $90,000.

All of the money the auction raises will benefit the Ronald Mcdonald House Charities.

Anyone who wants to get their hands on the golden cup can also get a chance to win by ordering an oreo shamrock mcflurry or shamrock shake through the Mcdonald’s app.

Both drinks are being sold for a limited time.