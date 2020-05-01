Social Scene: Celebrating Our Hawaiian Culture

HONOLULU (KHON2) — May Day is Lei Day here in Hawaii.

A lot the statewide celebrations have been canceled because of the coronavirus, but over at Iolani School, they kept the aloha spirit alive.

Iolani School had their first ever virtual May Day assembly Thursday.

The May Day court performed the hula individually – and they were showcased together as they danced to “Wakiki Hula.”

Now, the city is encouraging everyone to make a lei – using whatever items you have around the house – and display them at home as part of Na Lei Koa Day – or Warrior Lei Day – to honor our healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers.