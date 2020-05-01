Live Now
Wake Up 2Day

Social Scene: Celebrating Our Hawaiian Culture

Wake Up 2day
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — May Day is Lei Day here in Hawaii.

A lot the statewide celebrations have been canceled because of the coronavirus, but over at Iolani School, they kept the aloha spirit alive.

Iolani School had their first ever virtual May Day assembly Thursday.

The May Day court performed the hula individually – and they were showcased together as they danced to “Wakiki Hula.” 

Now, the city is encouraging everyone to make a lei – using whatever items you have around the house – and display them at home as part of Na Lei Koa Day – or Warrior Lei Day – to honor our healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

79° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 79° 67°

Saturday

78° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 78° 67°

Sunday

78° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 78° 67°

Monday

78° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 78° 66°

Tuesday

80° / 65°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 80° 65°

Wednesday

79° / 66°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 79° 66°

Thursday

77° / 65°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 77° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

76°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

71°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

Trending Stories